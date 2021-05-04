Opening Day Postponed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that today's (5/4) game has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Tickets are still available for Opening Day on Wednesday, May 5. Tonight's game will be made up Thursday (5/6) at 5:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday's game will be good for both games.

Tickets from today's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2021 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by phone by calling 423-267-4TIX or by email at [emailÂ protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their order number in their ticket exchange email.

Tickets for Phase One (first 18 games) of the Lookouts 2021 season are on sale now. Season tickets, 7, 14, and 21 game mini-plans, and group outings are on-sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of gear and face masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

