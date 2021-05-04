Opening Day Game in Mississippi Postponed

Pensacola, FL - The Blue Wahoos Opening Night game in Mississippi against the M-Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tonight's game will be played on Thursday, May 6 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 PM.

The M-Braves stated in a media announcement this afternoon:

"Out of concern for our fans' safety, Tuesday's Opening Night game between the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed after heavy storms caused damage in the Jackson area. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader featuring a pair of seven-inning games, beginning at 5:35 pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm."

