Opening Night in Birmingham Postponed

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers season opener against the Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to heavy rain and flooding in the greater Birmingham area.

The Shuckers will play a doubleheader against the Barons on Wednesday, May 5 with the first game commencing at 4:45 pm CST. Each game of the doubleheader will be seven innings, and Game Two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9, online here or on the MiLB app.

Biloxi opens up their 2021 home schedule on May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park. Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

