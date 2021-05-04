Tuesday's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Out of concern for our fans' safety, Tuesday's Opening Night game between the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed after heavy storms caused damage in the Jackson area. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader featuring a pair of seven-inning games, beginning at 5:35 pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Opening Night will now be on Wednesday at 6:35 pm against Pensacola, 611 days since the club last took the field at Trustmark Park on September 2, 2019. Wednesday will feature a pregame performance by The Jackson All-Stars Dixieland Jazz Band and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2021 Magnetic Schedule, presented by the Pizza Shack. Wednesday is also First Responders Day with all first responders, military, veterans, and healthcare workers receiving a complimentary ticket.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games at the Trustmark Park box office.

Fans can secure tickets for the remainder of the homestand through Sunday, as well as each of the remaining home games at Trustmark Park this season. Tickets may be purchased at mississippibraves.com by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. Ticket packages are also available, including group, season, and flex tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.