Biscuits and Smokies Canceled
May 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
KODAK, Ten. - The Biscuits were rained out on Opening Day in the first game of their six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.
The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for the first time since 2019 with a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A with a MAX Fireworks Show on Tuesday, May 11.
The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, May 12; Record Breaking Night with T-Shirt Giveaway presented by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, May 13; National Buttermilk Biscuit Night on Friday, May 14; Healthcare Appreciation Night w/ MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 15; and Monty Night Light Giveaway presented by Little Caesars Pizza on Sunday, May 16.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from May 4, 2021
- Tennessee Smokies Home Opener Postponed Due to Rain - Tennessee Smokies
- Biscuits and Smokies Canceled - Montgomery Biscuits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Biscuits and Smokies Canceled
- See Former Biscuits in the World Series Tomorrow Night at Riverwalk
- Watch Game 2 of the World Series Tonight at Riverwalk
- Thursday Happy Hour Continues this Week
- See You at Riverwalk this Week for Happy Hour, Tailgates, 5Ks, and More