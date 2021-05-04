Biscuits and Smokies Canceled

May 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







KODAK, Ten. - The Biscuits were rained out on Opening Day in the first game of their six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for the first time since 2019 with a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A with a MAX Fireworks Show on Tuesday, May 11.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, May 12; Record Breaking Night with T-Shirt Giveaway presented by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, May 13; National Buttermilk Biscuit Night on Friday, May 14; Healthcare Appreciation Night w/ MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 15; and Monty Night Light Giveaway presented by Little Caesars Pizza on Sunday, May 16.

