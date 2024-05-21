Trash Pandas Score Seven Unanswered in 9-4 Win

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas matched their season-high in runs scored on Tuesday in a 9-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits.

Montgomery scored the first run of the series in the third as a wild pitch from Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana was enough to score outfielder Chandler Simpson.

Designated hitter Heriberto Hernandez doubled that lead with a solo homer in the fourth for his seventh of the season. The Biscuits added one more before the conclusion of the inning as infielder Jalen Battles singled home a run to put Montgomery up three.

The Trash Pandas provided firepower of their own in the bottom half as outfielders Eric Wagaman and Tucker Flint teamed up for back-to-back solo home runs to get Rocket City to within one against Biscuits starting pitcher Ben Peoples (L, 2-2).

Rocket City exploded offensively in the sixth as a passed ball scored infielder Sam Brown to tie the game at three. A sacrifice fly later in the inning from infielder Denzer Guzman gave Rocket City their first lead of the day before singles from infielder Ben Gobbel and outfielder Nelson Rada added three more to put the Trash Pandas up 7-3.

Trash Pandas pitcher Ivan Armstrong (W, 5-0) helped keep Rocket City in front with three shutout innings allowing one hit in the process.

Montgomery got one back in the eighth on an RBI single from catcher Dominic Keegan to cut the Trash Pandas lead to three.

Wagaman was able to get that run back and then some in the bottom half with a single to score two and bring his final totals to three hits and three RBI on the night.

Rocket City held on for the 9-4 win from there to claim the series opener.

The Trash Pandas will aim for a season-high fourth straight win as they host the Biscuits on Wednesday. First pitch against the Biscuits is slated for 6:30 p.m. for Volleyball Night. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Logan Workman (MTG)

