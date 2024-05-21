Biloxi Falls to Birmingham on Tuesday Night, 6-2

May 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Makenzie Crampton) Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Makenzie Crampton)

BILOXI, MS - Despite an early lead for the Biloxi Shuckers (18-22), the Birmingham Barons (25-14) scored six of the game's final seven runs in a 6-2 loss for the Shuckers at Shuckers Ballpark on Tuesday night.

In the first, Shuckers' starter Nate Peterson struck out the side, including a strikeout against the Southern League batting leader, Brooks Baldwin. The Shuckers crowded the bases early in the bottom of the inning with two walks and a single, loading the bases with one out. With one out, Darrien Miller flew out to deep left, scoring Mike Boeve from third, who reached earlier on a walk.

In the next half inning, Edgar Quero quickly tied the game at one with a solo blast to left for his seventh home run of the season, tied for the most in the Southern League. Later in the inning, Jason Matthews blasted his first home run of the season to left, a two-run shot, to extend the lead to 3-1. In the fourth, Birmingham extended the lead to 4-1 with an RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez.

The Shuckers got a run back in the fifth with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, extending his hit streak to three straight games, but a two-RBI single from Duke Ellis in the sixth extended the lead to 6-2 for Birmingham.

Out of the bullpen, Shuckers' lefty Justin King struck out three in two scoreless innings and Blake Holub struck out two in his Shuckers' debut. Mike Boeve walked twice and tallied a single, reaching base three times and raising his on-base percentage to .378, sixth-best in the Southern League. Carlos Rodriguez reached base twice with two walks, improving his OBP to .398, third-best in the league.

Jake Eder (1-1) earned the win for Birmingham after he tied his career-high with six innings. Nate Peterson (1-3) took the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers return to Shuckers Ballpark on Wednesday for the second game of the series against Birmingham. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Shane Smith (3-1, 3.86) will make his second start of the season for Biloxi while Mason Adams (2-3, 2.52) is set to start for the Barons. The Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. It's also Bark in the Park. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. The Shuckers will also host Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar with drink specials from gates until 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.