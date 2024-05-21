Lookouts' Bats Unable to Overcome Early Five-Run Deficit

May 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts comeback fell short against the Mississippi Braves in their 5-3 loss. Chattanooga was down 5-0, but battled back with two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Early on the Lookouts offense could not get anything going against Braves top prospect Hurston Waldrep. The right-hander only gave up four hits and struck out eight batters over 6.1 innings. Mississippi built an early lead against the Lookouts with a run in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth.

Chattanooga reliever Brooks Crawford entered the game in the fifth and shut down the Braves' offense to keep the deficit to five. Crawford finished the game with 2.2 scoreless innings.

In the eighth inning, Tyler Callihan got the team on the board with a two-run home run on a 2-2 pitch. The homer brought home Dominic Patelli who was 1-for-3 with a run and a walk in his Lookouts debut. With one out in the ninth inning Jack Rogers singled and Francisco Urbaez knocked his second double of the game to put runners on second and third. Nick Northcut brought one home run, but Rogers was stranded.

Tomorrow, Thomas Farr takes the bump for Chattanooga in search of his first win of the season. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

