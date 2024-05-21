Game Info: Tuesday, May 21 at Chattanooga Lookouts: 6:15 PM CT: AT&T Field

May 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves (16-23) at Chattanooga Lookouts (12-27)

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - 6:15 PM CT - AT&T Field - Chattanooga, TN

Game 40 of 138 - Home Game 22 of 69 - 102.1 The Box - Bally Live - MiLB.tv

Starting Pitchers: RHP Hurston Waldrep (2-3, 3.32) vs. RHP Hunter Parks (0-3, 6.17)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Roster Move

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves and Chattanooga Lookouts begin a six-game series tonight at AT&T Field. This is the first of two series between the two teams in 2024. This is the first of 12 meetings between the two clubs. The two will play next at Trustmark Park, August 20-25.

ABOUT SUNDAY: The M-Braves clinched their first series win of the year on Sunday in a 7-3 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves went 4-2 in the set, which included a pair of doubleheaders. Drake Baldwin led the way on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, and four RBI. His third home run of the season came in Mississippi's five-run first inning. Yolbert Sanchez was 2-4 with a double and RBI, and Justin Dean finished 2-for-5 with a double and run scored. RHP Rolddy Munoz collected his first Double-A win with 1.1 innings pitched, no runs, one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts.

LAST TRIP TO THE LOOKOUT CITY: This series marks the final meeting between the Chattanooga Lookouts and Mississippi Braves in Chattanooga. The clubs have met 210 times since 2005, with the Lookouts leading the all-time series, 108-102. In 2023, the M-Braves went 8-6 against the Lookouts, sweeping Chattanooga in a five-game series at Trustmark Park, May 9-14, out-scoring the Lookouts 27-8.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO-HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

MC HAMMER WOULD BE PLEASED: Mississippi hurlers rank 3rd in the Southern League and 5th in Double-A with a 3.25 ERA as a staff. The staff is 7th in Double-A with 364 strikeouts. M-Braves starters rank 3rd in the Southern League and 4th in Double-A with a 3.29 ERA. In May, the M-Braves rank 3rd with 163 strikeouts. in Double-A with a 2.84 ERA. In 18 home games, the Mississippi pitching staff has a 2.47 ERA.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: When RHP Ian Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 7-1 in his eight starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter is second in the league and ranks T-5th in Double-A with 54 strikeouts. Mejia ranks among the league and Double-A leaders in ERA (1.69, 2nd SL, 4th AA)in innings pitched (42.2 IP, 2nd SL, 8th AA), wins (4, T-3rd SL, T-4th AA), BAA (.160, 3rd SL, 5th, AA), and WHIP (0.94, 5th, SL, 9th AA) ... Mejia hasn't allowed a run over his last 22.2 innings pitched, dating back to his April 28 start at Montgomery. Mejia is 3-0 in May and hasn't given up a run over 19.2 IP, five walks, and 27 strikeouts. Over his eight starts, four have been shutout performances, and he pitched 6+ innings four times and 7.0 innings twice.

HIS DOUBLE-A DEBUT WENT SCHWELL: Atlanta Braves No. 2 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach was promoted to Mississippi on May 14 from High-A Rome. Atlanta's 2nd-round pick in 2021 made his Mississippi debut in game two of the May 15 doubleheader against Biloxi. The right-hander struck out five of the first seven batters he faced and ended up with a career-high nine punchouts. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, issuing just one walk.

WINNING WALDREP: RHP Hurston Waldrep, the Atlanta Braves' 1st-round pick in 2023 (24th overall), has won two straight starts and earned his first professional win on May 2. He is 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA so far in May, 16 strikeouts to four walks. Waldrep tossed a Southern League-high second complete game in a doubleheader in game one on May 15 vs. Biloxi with a career-high 8.0 innings, scattering six hits, one run with no walks, and eight strikeouts.

HAYDEN HARRIS ON A ROLL: LHP Hayden Harris has a 0.66 ERA over 11 relief outings and 13.2 IP, five walks, and 22 strikeouts. The Augusta, GA native is 1-0 with four holds and 1-for-1 in save opportunities. Over the last two seasons, Harris's 37.3% strikeout rate ranks fourth in minor league baseball (min 70 IP)

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves lead Double-A in stolen bases with 75 (75-for-86) through 39 games. The club has five players who have reached double-digit steals. Geraldo Quintero leads the way and ranks T-4th in the league with 15. Cody Milligan and Justin Dean are one back, and T-6th with 14, Nacho Alvarez Jr. has 12, and Cal Conley with 11 ... The M-Braves logged a stolen base in each of the first 14 games of the season. Mississippi had 157 stolen bases last season and is on pace for 266 (1.92 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

"NACHO" AVERAGE SHORT STOP: Atlanta's top-ranked position player prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., went on a 13-game on-base streak from April 13 to May 1, the longest by a Mississippi player this season. The 21-year-old leads the club and ranks 5th in the Southern League with a .383 OBP ... He ranks 3rd in the league with 23 walks.

THE DEAN OF THE CLASS: Justin Dean's nine-game hitting streak from April 21 to May 2 was the longest by an M-Braves player this season. Dean has 84 stolen bases over his 262 games for the M-Braves since 2021.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th win franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

GIVE ME FIVE: The M-Braves are 14-11 in games when starters go 5+ innings and 2-12 when going less than 5. In the 25 games with 5+ innings, they have combined for a 1.94 ERA (32 ER/148.1 IP). In the 14 games of less than 5, the starter's ERA is 7.01 (41 ER/52.2 IP).

TOP PROSPECTS: According to MLB Pipeline, the M-Braves have six of Atlanta's Top 30 prospects. RHP Hurston Waldrep (No. 2), RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (No.3), SS Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 6), C Drake Baldwin (No. 11), LHP Luis De Avila (No. 20), and INF/OF Geraldo Quintero (No. 28) are included. In Baseball America's Top 30, OF Cody Milligan (No. 27), RHP Ian Mejia (No. 28), and INF Keshawn Ogans (No. 30) are included.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

MISSISSIPPI MADE: M-Braves outfielder Brandon Parker, a native of Saucier, MS, on the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product, became the first player to prep in Mississippi and play for the M-Braves since Austin Riley in 2017. Riley prepped at Desoto Central in North Mississippi ... Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker attended West Harrison High School.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

Southern League Stories from May 21, 2024

