Waldrep Wins Third Straight as M-Braves Take Series Opener Over Lookouts

May 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves'Hurston Waldrep in action

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Hurston Waldrep continued his dominance in Tuesday's series opener at Chattanooga, earning his third-straight win by throwing 6.1 shutout innings, walking one, and striking out eight. The M-Braves have won six of their last eight games and are now just five games out of first place.

The 22-year-old Waldrep picked up right where he left off last Wednesday at Trustmark Park. Over his last two outings, the Thomasville, GA native has given up one run over 14.1 innings with one walk to 16 strikeouts. Over his past six outings, he has a 0.96 ERA in 37.1 innings pitched, 10 walks, and 34 strikeouts. Through eight starts, he is 3-3 with a 2.84 ERA.

The M-Braves (17-23) gave Waldrep a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning and kept the momentum at the plate with a two-run third and fourth. Cal Conley doubled to begin the third inning and scored with Nacho Alvarez Jr. bounced into a double play. In the fourth, Geraldo Quintero doubled home Keshawn Ogans, who started the inning with a walk. Tyler Tolve hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Quintero to make it 3-0.

The M-Baves have had trouble with two-out hitting in 2024, but Ogans fought off a touch pitch and blooped a single to center to score Conley and Justin Dean to push the advantage to 5-0.

From his leadoff spot, Dean went 2-for-5 with a run to pace the offense. Quintero was 1-for-3 with a double and walk, and Ogans finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. Conley led the club with two runs scored and was 1-for-3 with a double.

Chattanooga's bullpen held Mississippi to just one hit over the final four innings. The Lookouts crept back into the game late after Waldrep's exit. Waldrep surrendered two hits in the bottom of the seventh inning, but reliever Jorge Juan struck out back-to-back batters to keep Chattanooga scoreless.

In the eighth, though, the Lookouts got on the board after Juan's fourth strikeout. The 6-9 right-hander walked Dominic Pitelli and then gave up a two-run home run to Tyler Callihan to make it 5-2.

In the ninth, Nicholas Northcut brought home a run on an RBI ground out to trim the lead to 5-3, but Anthony Vizcaya (S, 1) slammed the door after that run.

The M-Braves and Lookouts will play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00) making his second Double-A start against RHP Thomas Farr (0-4, 4.19). Coverage begins at 6:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

