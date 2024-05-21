Biscuits Falter in Series Opener Against Trash Pandas
May 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (22-18) faltered 9-4 in the series opener against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-19) on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.
Rocket City scored five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and held on for the remainder of the game.
Chandler Simpson stole a base then scored on a wild pitch after his first Double-A hit to score the first run of the game in the third inning. In his Double-A debut, Simpson went 1-for-4 with a single, a walk, three stolen bases, and two runs.
Heriberto Hernandez hammered his seventh homer to lead off the fourth inning. He finished 2-for-4 with his league-leading 14th double. Jalen Battles tacked on another with an RBI single to put the Biscuits ahead 3-0.
Rocket City scored nine of the next 10 runs. Montgomery threatened in the eighth when Dominic Keegan singled in a run, but the Biscuits left the bases loaded.
Tanner Murray went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in the loss.
The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Chase Chaney will start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Heriberto Hernandez at bat
(Matt Austin)
