Experienced Trash Pandas Bullpen Enjoys Strong Start to 2024

May 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Through the first part of the season, one group has taken the next step compared to the prior year.

As a whole, the Trash Pandas bullpen has been lights out to open the year with their 2.26 bullpen ERA ranking second across the Double-A level. That compared to ranking fourth-to-last in the same category in 2023 is a big jump to make in a year.

The Trash Pandas bullpen is unique to the rest of the minor leagues as it is filled with players who are either returners to Rocket City or have already had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels.

That makes life easier on Trash Pandas pitching coach Michael Wuertz and new bullpen coach Doug Henry who has coached in professional baseball since 2005. Henry recognizes that having that experience in the locker room makes the transition to Rocket City that much smoother.

"It's been fun, I know the staff really well and the players are awesome," Henry said. "They're fun to work with and they make my life easy, they know they're knocking on the door to the big leagues and they're here to work."

Both Wuertz and Henry had playing careers of their own which saw time at the major league level. Wuertz played in the big leagues for eight seasons while Henry enjoyed a 10-year career in the majors.

The opportunity to learn from the pair has been much appreciated by the players. Ben Joyce is one of the Trash Pandas who saw playing time with the Angels last season and has been able to learn about the mental aspect of the game from the duo.

"They want the best for everybody, they'll put the players first no matter what," Joyce said. "It's exciting to know that you have two guys that have pitched in the big leagues for a while here everyday, to be able to pick their brains on what you can learn not just on a pitching side but a mental side as well."

Joyce leads the Trash Pandas with 14 appearances to begin the season, having pitched in consecutive days on two separate occurrences. The flamethrowing right-hander had never done that as a professional player but through learning what it takes to last in the major leagues, Joyce has learned to stay ready.

"It goes into being consistent everyday and being ready for your name to be called any day of the week," Joyce said. "It's something you've gotta be able to do at that level and it's good to get that under your belt here."

Michael Darrell-Hicks is one of two Trash Pandas in the bullpen who have made more than 10 appearances and holds an ERA below one. Another returner to Rocket City, Darrell-Hicks credited the tight-knit group's ability to learn from each other which has led to early success.

"We all feed off each other," Darrell-Hicks said. "Not only are all those guys great pitchers but they're great humans, we're all friends so you get to pick those guys' brains and try different stuff and some of it sticks, some doesn't."

Having spent time with High-A Tri-City last season, Darrell-Hicks got to work with Henry who was the pitching coach there for the last three seasons. Now working with both Henry and Wuertz has been a great experience for the 26-year-old righty.

"I couldn't say enough good things about both of them," Darrell-Hicks said. "Having them both together has been amazing and great for all of us."

Even though his time with the Trash Pandas hasn't been long, Henry has high praise for his unit following its early accomplishments.

"They're driven, it's easily one of the most driven staffs I've had since I was with the Royals," Henry said. "They culture each other, they root each other on, they help each other. It's a very unique situation in a good way."

Henry was the bullpen coach of the Kansas City Royals from 2013-2017, back when they made consecutive World Series appearances and took home the trophy in 2015. When arriving in Rocket City for his first season with the Trash Pandas, he brought with him a simple mindset.

"If you're not here for the kids, then you're not here at all," Henry said. "This is what we do, they see it and they appreciate it."

