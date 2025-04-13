Trash Pandas Pitchers Strike out 17 Again, But Fall to Smokies Again on Sunday

April 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Rocket City Trash Pandas' pitchers struck out 17 batters for the second consecutive day, but could only muster five hits in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Knoxville Smokies on Sunday. Rocket City left six men in scoring position and could not score over the final five innings despite getting the leadoff man on base in each frame.

For the first time this season, the Trash Pandas scored first. In the third inning, catcher Josh Crouch was hit with a pitch, went to second on a single from second baseman Christian Moore, then scored on a two-out RBI single from centerfielder Nelson Rada to put Rocket City on the board.

The Trash Pandas had a chance to take control of the game in the sixth when they put runners at the corners with no one out. However, Knoxville reliever A.J. Puckett picked up two strikeouts and a groundout to get the Smokies out of the jam.

Starting pitcher Samuel Aldegheri was brilliant in tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out six. He was lifted in the fifth due to pitch count, however reliever Brady Choban carried over Aldegheri's strong outing with 1.1 scoreless frames.

The Smokies finally tied the game in the seventh when first baseman B.J. Murray led off the inning with a solo homer against Jared Southard. It was Murray's second dinger of the series and the season.

The game stayed tied until the 10th when ghost runner Parker Chavers stole third with one out. That set the stage for third baseman Pedro Ramirez who lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Chavers and give Knoxville the lead.

Rocket City started the bottom-half with their own ghost runner at second, however Smokies closer Mitchell Tyranski (S, 1) struck out two and got a groundout to end the game and knotch his first save.

After Aldegheri and Choban, Southard, Samy Natera Jr., Jose Fermin and Nick Jones combined to fan nine more Smokies the rest of the way. Jones (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after allowing the ghost runner to score in his only inning. Getting the win for the Smokies was relief man Zach Leigh (W, 1-0) who tossed two scoreless frames.

Rada had two of Rocket City's five hits along with the lone RBI. Knoxville had six hits with Murray finishing 2-4 with a solo homer and single. Centerfielder Jaylen Palmer also had two singles and stolen base to finish 9-22 for the series.

The Trash Pandas will hit the road for the first time in 2025 when they take on the Montgomery Biscuits in the first of a six-game series on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. The Trash Pandas will start RHP Joel Hurtado (0-1, 2.08) against Biscuits RHP Duncan Davitt (1-0, 1.80). Fans can hear the game on 97.7 HD-2, Bally Live or through trashpandasbaseball.com.

The Trash Pandas return home when they kickoff a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 22nd at 6:05 p.m. The first 1,500 adults through the gates will receive a Caden Dana bobblehead doll courtesy of SportsMed.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.