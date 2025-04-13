Homer Happy Shuckers Win Wild Series Finale against Clingstones

April 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers celebrate another run

(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (2-7) overcame an early 3-0 deficit with four extra-base hits, including two home runs in a 9-8 Sunday win against the Columbus Clingstones (4-4) at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers set a new season-high with nine runs and nine hits while the teams combined for 17 runs, 24 hits, nine walks and eight extra-base hits.

In the first, the Clingstones took a 1-0 lead on three straight singles to begin the game, including an RBI single from Adam Zebrowski. Later in the inning, they extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-RBI double from Cade Bunnell. The Shuckers struck back in the second with a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren and an RBI single from Ethan Murray, making it 3-2. The Clingstones, however, extended the lead to 5-2 with RBI singles Bunnell and Kobe Kato in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, the Shuckers exploded for five runs on three hits and four walks. Cooper Pratt made it 5-4 with a two-run home run to left-center, his second of the season. Zavier Warren then cashed in with a two-RBI single to right, giving the Shuckers a 6-5 lead. They made it 7-5 with an RBI sacrifice fly from Ethan Murray. In the fifth, Eric Brown Jr. extended his hit streak to eight consecutive games with a two-run home run to left-center, making it 9-5. The Clingstones battled back in the eighth with back-to-back RBI doubles from Kobe Kato and Dylan Shockley, making it 9-7. They made it a one-run game in the ninth when a wild pitch scored David McCabe from third, but Justin Yeager closed out the game with a flyout and a strikeout for his first save of the season. Brian Fitzpatrick (1-0) earned the win after 3.0 shutout innings in his Double-A debut. Jhancarlos Lara (0-1) took the loss.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game road set against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:00 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

