Lookouts Drop Final Game of Series, 14-2

April 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts lost 14-2 to the Birmingham Barons in front of a crowd of 3,520 fans on Senior Day presented by Right at Home.

Birmingham stepped on the gas pedal in the first inning with four runs and did not let up throughout the game. They added two runs in the third and put the game away with eight runs in the sixth. They racked up 18 hits, including five doubles, a triple, and two home runs. On the pitching side, Riley Gowens earned the win for the Barons with five innings of six-hit ball.

For the home team, Ethan O'Donnell led the way in the blowout, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Austin Hendrick also had a multi-hit game.

After an off day tomorrow, the team heads to Knoxville to play the Knoxville Smokies in their inaugural game at Covenant Health Park. The team returns home on April 22 for a six-game stretch against the Columbus Clingstones. Tickets for that series and the rest of the year are available at Lookouts.com.

