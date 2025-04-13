Barons Pound out 18 Hits in 14-2 Win against the Lookouts

April 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons pounded out 18 hits to go on to win against the Chattanooga Lookouts 14-2 before 3,520 at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Barons led 6-2 going into the sixth inning and scored eight runs to blow the game open.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens (2-0, 2.70) gets the win, going 5.0 innings and giving up six hits, two earned runs, one walk, and four strikeouts. Relief pitcher Jake Palisch came on to pitch two scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts. Caleb Freeman pitched a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout, and so did Jarold Rosado, pitching a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

The Barons started the scoring in the first inning with a Mario Camilletti RBI single on a line drive to left field, scoring William Bergolla. Oscar Colas followed with a sacrifice fly to score Jacob Gonzalez. Adam Hackenberg doubled down the left field lin,e scoring DJ Gladney and Camilletti. The Barons took an early 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Ethan O'Donnell scored on a balk, but the Barons still led 4-1.

In the top of the third inning, Wilfred Veras hit a home run to right center field, his first of the season. Later in the inning, Colas scored on a balk, and the Barons led 6-1. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Sal Stewart RBI single scored O'Donnel,l and the Barons still led 6-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, a two RBI single by Gladney scored Rikuu Nishida and Borgolla. Veras grounded into a double play, scoring Gonzalez. The big blow in the inning, with the bases loaded, was when Jacob Burke hit a grand slam to give the Barons a 13-2 lead. Bergolla doubled home Nishida, and the Barons led 14-2.

Bergolla led the Barons with four hits, an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. Also, Gonzalez had three hits and two runs. Camilletti, Colas, Hackenberg, and Nishida had two hits apiece for the Barons. Burke had the big grand slam and four RBIs, along with a walk, in the win. With the win, the Barons won four of the six games against the Lookouts.

Next, the Barons will be back home to face Biloxi on Tuesday night at Regions Field, starting at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.