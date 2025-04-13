Clingstones Drop Series Finale 9-8 as Comeback Runs out of Steam

April 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS., - The Columbus Clingstones (4-4) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held a 5-3 advantage midway through the game, but a five-run third inning by the Biloxi Shuckers (2-7) swung the momentum. A late comeback attempt by the Clingstones fell just short in a 9-8 loss Sunday afternoon at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: Cade Bunnell ripped a two-run double down the first base line to give Columbus a 3-0 lead in the first. Biloxi got on the board with a Zavier Warren RBI sacrifice fly and an Ethan Murray RBI single to bring the score to 3-2. Columbus extended its lead with two runs in the top of the third, with RBI singles from Bunnell and Kobe Kato.

The Shuckers seized control of the contest with a five-run fifth inning, featuring a two-run home run from Cooper Pratt. Another two-run homer by Eric Brown Jr. gave Biloxi a 9-5 lead in the fifth inning.

Columbus began to battle back with two RBI doubles from Kato and Dylan Shockley in the eighth and drew within a run at 9-8 in the ninth after a wild pitch scored David McCabe. With the tying run at second base, Justin Yeager (S, 1) struck out Geraldo Quintero to end the game.

Key Contributors: Bunnell (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) led the scoring for Columbus. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (3-for-5), Kato (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Shockley (2-for-4, RBI), and Drew Compton (2-for-5) all recorded multi-hit games. For Biloxi, Brown Jr. and Pratt each had a home run and two RBIs. Brian Fitzpatrick (Win, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO) shut down Columbus in the middle stages.

Noteworthy: The Clingstones recorded a new single-game team high of 15 hits in the contest. McCabe extended his season-opening hit streak to seven games. Columbus went 7-for-19 with runners in scoring position. Through eight games, no Southern League team has had more at bats with runners in scoring position than Columbus (108).

Next Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.