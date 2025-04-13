Biscuits Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (4-4) mounted a comeback that fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7-2) on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Pensacola won their first six-game series against Montgomery since June 2023.

The Blue Wahoos scored three runs in the first inning and led 4-0 after two innings.

The Montgomery bullpen kept the game close. Cole Wilcox highlighted the group by retiring six straight Pensacola hitters with two strikeouts. He has five scoreless innings in three relief appearances this season.

In the fifth, the Biscuits picked up three runs to get back in the game. After a balk scored a run, Richie Palacios singled to center field to score another. Palacios is expected to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday after his two games with Montgomery. Two batters later, Matthew Etzel lined a single into right field to make it 4-3.

The Biscuits failed to get anything going in the final four innings of the game. The club has a scheduled off day before returning to Riverwalk Stadium from April 15-20 for a six-game series against Rocket City (Double-A Affiliate, Los Angeles Angels).

