Shuckers Add RHP Coleman Crow from ACL Brewers
April 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Coleman Crow has been promoted from the ACL Brewers to Double-A Biloxi. Crow will wear No. 12. The active roster now stands at 27 players.
Crow is set to make his Brewers' organizational debut with the Shuckers after being acquired by Milwaukee in December of 2023 from the New York Mets. The righty has been recovering from Tommy John surgery and is set to make his first regular-season appearances since April 26, 2023, with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 13, 2025
- Biscuits Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale - Montgomery Biscuits
- Game Info: Sunday, April 13 vs. Knoxville - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Add RHP Coleman Crow from ACL Brewers - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers Add RHP Coleman Crow from ACL Brewers
- Brown Extends Hit Streak to 7 in Shuckers' Loss
- Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces over $10,000 in Donations to Various Local Disability Groups
- Shuckers Place Woessner on 7-Day IL, Fitzpatrick Promoted from High-A
- Wilken Tallies 2nd Career Multi-Homer Game in Shuckers' Loss