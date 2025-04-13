Shuckers Add RHP Coleman Crow from ACL Brewers

April 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Coleman Crow has been promoted from the ACL Brewers to Double-A Biloxi. Crow will wear No. 12. The active roster now stands at 27 players.

Crow is set to make his Brewers' organizational debut with the Shuckers after being acquired by Milwaukee in December of 2023 from the New York Mets. The righty has been recovering from Tommy John surgery and is set to make his first regular-season appearances since April 26, 2023, with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

