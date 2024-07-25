Trash Pandas Name Chase Chaney and Gustavo Campero as Co-Players of the Month for July

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that outfielder Gustavo Campero and right-handed pitcher Chase Chaney have been named as the team's co-Players of the Month.

The pair will be honored prior to the Trash Pandas game against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday, July 28 with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m.

This is the first time during the 2024 season that the team Player of the Month award has been given to more than one player.

In 17 July starts, Campero holds a .365 average with four home runs and a team-leading 11 RBI. Campero holds a .481 on-base percentage during the month as he collected a base hit in each of the first 12 games in July.

Chaney holds a 2-0 record in four July starts with a 0.79 ERA. In 22.2 innings of work, Chaney has allowed just two earned runs and struck out 18 batters.

Past winners of the award this season include infielder Eric Wagaman (June) and right-handed pitchers Michael Darrell-Hicks (May) and Caden Dana (April).

