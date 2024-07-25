Martorella's Clutch Hit Ignites Blue Wahoos' Walk-off Win

July 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Nathan Martorella

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Nathan Martorella(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos' game-winning celebration went all the way into right field.

Nathan Martorella was thrilled to run that far in jubilation.

Inserted two innings earlier as a pinch-hitter, Martorella broke through his recent struggles to deliver a two out, bases-loaded single in the 11th inning that capped a two-run rally and lifted the Blue Wahoos to a much-enjoyed 4-3 walk-off victory Thursday against the Biloxi Shuckers.

With about half the original crowd remaining at Blue Wahoos Stadium, Martorella reacted the split-second he connected on a slider, low-and-away, from Shuckers closer Justin Yeager and sent it opposite field into left-center for the game-winner.

It happened on a night when Pensacola (51- 40 overall) took on its alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets on "Mullet Thursday" - a switch that has them 7-2 this season in those Thursday uniforms.

Biloxi (45-46), the second-half divisional leader, had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the 11th on a leadoff single from Lamar Sparks, scoring placement runner Dylan O'Rae. But Blue Wahoos reliever Tyler Eckberg retired the next three batters. That proved pivotal.

The Blue Wahoos loaded the bases with one out on singles from Paul McIntosh and Jacob Berry. Shane Sasaki, who led the way in Tuesday's win against Biloxi, worked his way from an 0-2 count into a game-tying walk.

After Cody Morissette struck out swinging, Martorella delivered. He had been 1-for-9 this series, but on a tough pitch to hit, he produced an emphatic result.

This game started out with a double no-hitter into the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Blue Wahoos broke through against Shuckers starter Shane Smith. With two outs, Jakob Marsee walked. Zach Zubia broke up the Smith's no-hitter with a double off the left field wall. McIntosh followed with a 2-run single.

Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermúdez lost his no-hitter in the seventh inning after walking the first two batters and giving up an RBI double to Sparks for the Shuckers' first run. Sparks then tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

It was a tough no-decision for Bermúdez, who finished with a one-hitter in 6.1 innings with three strikeouts and five walks. Three of those walks, however, occurred in the seventh inning as he just missed the strike zone on several pitches.

The Blue Wahoos were unable to deliver a game-winner after their closer, Austin Roberts, twice had scoreless innings in the ninth and 10th.

But when Martorella singled, his teammates raced from the dugout as he rounded first and turned right, going into the outfield where he was doused with ice water.

It continued Pensacola's noteworthy success in these kind of games with eight wins in nine extra-inning games.

McIntosh was the Blue Wahoos' lone multi-hit batter, going 2-for-5 to boost his average to .250.

The fourth game of the series will be Friday at 6:05 p.m. on a Giveaway Friday that will feature the Blue Wahoos-themed Hawaiian shirts, sponsored by Kia Autosport of Pensacola, and provided to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

GAME NOTABLES

--- With his 11th inning relief effort, the Blue Wahoos' Tyler Eckberg picked up his first Double-A win. Signed by the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent in 2021 from Kansas State, Eckberg joined the Blue Wahoos on June 7.

--- With his production Thursday night, Paul McIntosh set the Blue Wahoos franchise record for career runs scored, passing former teammate Griffin Conine with 126 runs.

--- This game, which was once breezing along with no hits by either team in six innings, wound up lasting 3 hours and 30 minutes, the longest game of the season.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Friday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

TV: A free live broadcast is available on BLAB-TV (check local listing), plus video broadcast available each game on live stream broadcast on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available each game on www.bluewahoos.com/radio with Blue Wahoos broadcasters Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on play-by-play or on the MILB App.

PROMOTIONS: Giveaway Friday. It will be the annual Blue Wahoos themed, Hawaiian shirt, this time sponsored by Kia Autosport of Pensacola. The first 1,000 people through the main gates will receive one of the floral design shirts.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.bluewahoos.com/tickets and at the stadium box office on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. through the game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.