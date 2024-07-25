M-Braves Steal One from Biscuits on Thursday Night

July 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' David Fletcher on the mound

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves rallied for four runs in the sixth and seventh and beat the Montgomery Biscuits 6-5 to take a 2-1 series lead on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The M-Braves' bullpen didn't give up a hit over the final four innings to seal the win, including a four-pitch ninth from Rolddy Munoz (S, 2). The M-Braves have won six of seven since July 13.

The M-Braves (14-10, 45-47) offense handed starter David Fletcher a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Tyler Tolve hit a one-out single and scored on an RBI double from Bryson Horne. Horne plated the second run, stealing the third and scoring on an errant throw.

Fletcher was cruising through the first three innings with the knuckleball, retiring nine for the first 11 Biscuits batters, but ran into tough luck in the fourth. With one out, the Biscuits (10-14, 50-43) rattled off three straight hits and a sacrifice fly to take a 3-2 lead. Montgomery tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Dominic Keegan to lead 5-2. Fletcher gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings.

Duncan Davitt made his second Double-A start for the Biscuits, and other than a shaky second inning, held Mississippi's offense at bay through 6.0 innings. The bullpen for the Biscuits was not good.

Cal Conley and Keshawn Ogans had singles in the sixth inning, and Conley scored on a Yolbert Sanchez groundout to make it 5-3. Patrick Wicklander took over for Montgomery in the seventh inning and struggled. Geraldo Quintero started the inning with a single, then Horne walked. After a Sebastian Rivero sacrifice bunt, Wicklander hit Brandon Parker and walked Justin Dean and Conley to tie the game. Parker scored on a wild pitch to give Mississippi a 6-5 advantage. Montgomery's bullpen walked six and hit two batters, leading to four of the six runs.

Austin Smith (W, 1-1) logged his first win after tossing a scoreless sixth inning, and Jake McSteen H, 7) struck out the side in the seventh. Elison Joseph walked the first two batters in the bottom of the eighth but got the next three to keep it a 6-5 game. Munoz finished off the win with a quick ninth.

Ogans was 1-for-3 with two walks, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Horne continued his solid series, going 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, walk, and stolen base. Conley finished 2-for-4 with a walk and run.

Game four between the Biscuits and M-Braves is Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Mississippi sending out RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 3.18) against RHP Adam Leverett (4-3, 3.77). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

After the road trip, the M-Braves' next homestand will be Tuesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

