Biscuits Struggle Late in 6-5 Loss to M-Braves

July 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Duncan Davitt on the mound

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (50-43, 10-14) gave up four unanswered runs over the final four innings in a 6-5 loss to the Mississippi Braves (45-47, 14-10) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Duncan Davitt pitched six innings in his debut at Riverwalk Stadium. He allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He was promoted from High-A Bowling Green on July 19.

After falling behind 2-0, the Biscuits ripped off five unanswered runs. Nick Schnell led off the fourth with a double off the top of the left-field wall, and two runs scored on a wild play consisting of a single by Tanner Murray and a throwing error to tie the game at 2-2. Dru Baker's sacrifice fly made it 3-2 in the fourth.

Dominic Keegan singled in two runs to make it 5-2 in the fifth. He leads the club's active players with 45 RBI.

The M-Braves pounced on four walks and a hit batter in the seventh inning to score three runs and retake the lead at 6-5. Their bullpen held off the Biscuits over the final four innings.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Adam Leverett will make the start for Montgomery while Lucas Braun is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

