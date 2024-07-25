Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Rain

July 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - Tonight's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with the first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m. Post-game fireworks presented by Booz Allen Hamilton will blast off at the conclusion of game two.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will return to the field on Friday, July 26 for Friends Night and Friday Night fireworks presented by COLSA.

First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

