Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos, 4-3, in Extra-Innings Affair

July 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Shane Smith on the mound

PENSACOLA, FL - In a game dominated by pitching, the Biloxi Shuckers (45-46, 15-9) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (51-41, 13-11), 4-3 in 11 innings at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night. The game marked the longest of the second half for the Shuckers by innings and their longest of the season by time at three hours and 30 minutes.

Both Shuckers' starter Shane Smith and Blue Wahoos' starter Jonathan Bermúdez dominated the early innings. Bermúdez worked around walks in the second and sixth and a hit batter in the third to keep the Shuckers hitless through six innings. Meanwhile, Shane Smith retired the first 14 batters he faced before a two-out walk in the fifth broke up his perfect game bid.

In the sixth, a two-out double from Zach Zubia broke up Smith's no-hit bid and a two-RBI single from Paul McIntosh, the next batter, gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead. The Shuckers, however, responded with two walks and an RBI double from Lamar Sparks that snapped Bermúdez's no-hit bid in the top of the seventh. Smith ended his night with two runs allowed on one hit over 5.2 innings, while Bermúdez threw 6.1 innings and 111 pitches while allowing one run on one hit and five walks.

In the eighth, the Shuckers loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, and Sparks struck again with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Carlos Rodriguez from third and tying the game at two. The teams then went scoreless into the 11 th before Sparks tallied his third RBI of the day with a single to center, scoring placed runner Dylan O'Rae from second and giving Biloxi a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the inning, a Shane Sasaki walk with the bases loaded tied the game at three, and Nathan Martorella tallied the walk-off hit with a bases-loaded single to left, giving the Blue Wahoos a 4-3, walk-off win. Justin Yeager (2-6) took the loss for the Shuckers while Tyler Eckberg (1-0) earned the win for the Blue Wahoos.

The series continues on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Brett Wichrowski (2-0, 4.11) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Paul Campbell (5-1, 3.74) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

