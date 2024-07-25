Tee up with the Trash Pandas on August 26

July 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Trash Pandas foundation is excited to host its first TopGolf tournament on Monday, August 26 from 5-8 p.m.

Prizes will be given for the best overall team, top scorer and best dressed. The event will feature appearances from Trash Pandas players and mascots.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Trash Pandas foundation.

The event will also feature heavy hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction.

Book your sponsorship or sign your team up today at which showcases the featured packages available for the event.

For more info on the event, contact the Trash Pandas Director of Community Relations Maddison Kendrick at mkendrick@trashpandasbaseball.com.

