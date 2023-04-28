Trash Pandas Hosting Two Youth Baseball Camps this Summer

It's almost time to learn from the Rocket City Trash Pandas. This June, the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation will be hosting the third annual Trash Pandas Youth Baseball Camps at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas Youth Baseball Camps take place on:

Wednesday, June 7 to Thursday, June 8: Children ages 7-9

Wednesday, June 21 to Thursday, June 22: Children ages 10-12

"We are very excited to give children in the North Alabama community the opportunity to learn the game from some of the best up and coming players in baseball," Trash Pandas Community Relations Director Maddison Kendrick said. "The chance to take the field with the Trash Pandas only comes around once a year, and we look forward to providing a great time for everyone."

The cost of each camp is $250 plus tax and includes instruction from Trash Pandas players and coaches, lunch each day, a 2023 camp T-Shirt, and one ticket to a Trash Pandas game featuring a pre-game parade around the warning track for campers. All proceeds from the camps will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

All campers MUST be pre-registered by May 19 in order to receive a t-shirt. Any registrants after May 19 are not guaranteed a shirt.

The instructional camp will be run by Trash Pandas players and coaches. Stations include infield and outfield drills, hitting in the batting cages, pitching in the bullpen, and more. Children will get the opportunity to experience the full professional facility at Toyota Field.

Past camp instructors include current Trash Pandas stars Coleman Crow, Eric Torres, and Zach Humphreys.

The camp is rain or shine, and activities may be subject to change in the event of inclement weather. Camp begins at 9 a.m. each day with check in at the Pepsi Gate at Toyota Field starting at 8:15 a.m. Each day will end with lunch around 12 p.m., after which pick up will also be at the Pepsi Gate. Campers are required to bring their own backpack, water bottle, baseball glove, and bat.

All participants must have completed a medical waiver with accurate information, which can be found HERE. Throughout the camp, a certified EMT will be on site at Toyota Field to attend and care for campers.

The Trash Pandas Foundation is the non-profitable arm of the Rocket City organization, a 501c3 organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and to positively impact communities in the North Alabama region. Click HERE to learn more about the Trash Pandas Foundation.

