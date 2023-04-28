Barons Break Losing Streak in Dominating Fashion

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Birmingham Barons looked out of sorts. In tonight's 10-2 victory over the Tennessee Smokies, the Barons looked like a complete ball club.

The Smokies jumped on the scoreboard first with a two-run shot from shortstop Andy Weber. The Barons were used to that type of start from the Smokie. However, tonight they were ready to answer back.

Birmingham answered back like they were shot out of cannon, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the third.

The inning got started off the bat of newcomer and second-baseman Alsander Womack, who hit a grounder up the middle to score Taylor Snyder. Womack finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one double.

After the first run was scored, the floodgates opened as a single by Moises Castillo put Womack in scoring position at third. One batter later, designated hitter Tyler Neslony scored Womack with a blooper to shallow left-field.

Luis Mieses kept the on-base streak alive with a sharp liner to the Smokies first-baseman that he could not control, loading the bases for Yoelqui Cespedes. Cespedes knew that this opportunity was crucial for the Barons.

The Cuban native worked himself to a six pitch walk, leading to the lead for the first time this series.

The final five runs of the inning came from two sacrifice flies, a double from Snyder, and in poetic fashion, Womack doubling to score Snyder, just like how the inning started.

The Barons bats were unleashed as they were held to a solo run in each of their last three games against Tennessee. The offense for the home team definitely found their rhythm tonight, but the victory does go to starter Cristian Mena in the scorebook for good reason.

Mena finished his 6.0 IP showcase with ten strikeouts, which is the most among a Barons starter in a single game this season, and also the most by a Baron since 2021. The 20 year-olds display on the mound was spectacular, and crucial for the Barons as this win could be huge for morale.

Once Mena was done holding the Smokies in check, it was Edgar Navarro's turn on the bump. Navarro came into the appearance with a 0.00 ERA, and left the game showing why.

The right-hander saw three batters, sitting them down in order and in a total of eight pitches.

The momentum that was gathering in the home side dugout continued to grow in the seventh. Left-fielder Ben Norman sent a towering two-run shot to right-center-field, eclipsing the wall and all-but cementing a victory for the Barons.

Freeman closed the game swifty, leading a three-up-three-down inning to put away Tennessee. The right-hander struck out one en route to sealing the victory.

Birmingham looks to replicate this performance tomorrow as RHP Chase Solesky takes the mound.

