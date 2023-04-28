Blue Wahoos Take Third Straight Over Biscuits, 6-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Blue Wahoos (9-10) remained hot entering Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium, as they look to take the series tomorrow night following a 6-0 victory over the Biscuits (11-8).

The fourth matchup of the six-game series featured a pitching duel between Cole Wilcox (0-0) for Montgomery and Patrick Monteverde (2-0) for Pensacola. Both pitchers escaped the first inning mostly unscathed, with Logan Driscoll recording the only hit of the inning for the Biscuits. The single to right field extends Driscoll's hitting streak to eight games, tying Austin Shenton for the team-high this season.

Both pitchers controlled the game going into the fourth, with Wilcox striking out four and Monteverde striking out three, but the Blue Wahoos gained some momentum after Joe Rizzo and Troy Johnston reached base on a pair of walks. With one out, Victor Mesa Jr. launched a three-run shot over the center field wall to give Pensacola their first hit of the evening and a 3-0 lead. Driscoll opened the bottom-frame with a triple off the top of the wall in center field, but two strikeouts and a tough grab at the right field wall by Griffin Conine ended the inning for the Biscuits.

Chris Gau took the mound for Montgomery in the fifth, and Dane Meyers opened the inning with a triple off the left field wall. Meyers would score on a sacrifice-fly from Nasim Nunez to make the score 4-0. The Biscuits went cold in the bottom of the inning, as the Blue Wahoos were able to retire the side in order.

Pensacola had a chance to extend their lead in the sixth after an early double from Mesa Jr., but the Blue Wahoos were unable to capitalize with runners on first and third as Gau struck out Will Banfield to end the top-frame. The Biscuits had two runners in scoring position following a double into right field from Driscoll, who recorded his third hit of the evening.

Michael Mercado relieved Chris Gau to start the seventh inning, and the righty would give up a two-run blast to right field from Rizzo, giving Pensacola a 6-0 lead. Ronny Simon opened the bottom of the inning with a double to left field, but he would eventually be thrown out at home by left fielder Dane Meyers to keep Montgomery scoreless.

Enmanuel Meija checked into the game for the Biscuits, replacing Gau to start the eighth inning. Devers opened the frame with a triple into the right field corner, but Meija struck out the next three batters, stranding Devers at third. Monteverde's day came to an end as Josan Mendez entered the game for the Blue Wahoos. Driscoll recorded his fourth hit of the day, but Montgomery could not capitalize as Blake Hunt grounded out to Rizzo at third base.

Sean Reynolds entered the game in the bottom of the ninth for Pensacola, and the right-hander was able to retire the side in order to finish the game.

The Biscuits will return to action against the Blue Wahoos for the penultimate matchup of the six-game series Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PM. Saturday evening will also be Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway presented by Kona Ice & MAX Fireworks, with the projected pitching matchup of Jacob Lopez (0-0) for Montgomery and M.D. Johnson (0-1) for Pensacola.

The final matchup of the series will include a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

