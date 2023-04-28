Justin Dean Transferred to Mississippi from Gwinnett

April 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster move on Friday. OF Justin Dean was transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett. Dean's addition gives Mississippi the maximum of 28 players on the active roster.

in 19 games, the Mauldin, SC native, was batting .196 with a triple, home run, nine RBI, 14 walks, four stolen bases, and a .371 OBP for the Stripers. Dean has a .235 career batting average over 177 games played for the M-Braves, from 2021-2022, playing a key role in the 2021 Double-A South Championship. Dean has the longest-measured home run for Gwinnett this season, 427 feet, on April 2 vs. Jacksonville.

During the offseason, Dean helped Los Mochis to a Mexican Pacific League championship by batting .343 with 11 doubles, seven triples, two home runs, 37 runs scored, 34 RBI, and 26 stolen bases in 67 games. Between Mississippi and Gwinnett last season, he hit .229 with 14 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 32 RBI, and 24 stolen bases in 97 games. He was featured on April 19, 2022, with the No. 1 play on SportsCenter thanks to his throw from right field to third bases and second base.

The Atlanta Braves selected Dean in the 17th round of the 2018 draft out of Lenoir-Ryne (SC).

The M-Braves continue a six-game road series on Friday night in Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

After the series, the M-Braves will head to Pensacola for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, then return to Trustmark Park, May 9-14, to face Chattanooga.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.