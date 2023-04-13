Trash Pandas Homestead Highlights: April 18-23

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return home for their first full six-game homestand of the 2023 season, with a loaded promotional schedule that features the first Education Day game of the season, two bobblehead giveaways, a t-shirt giveaway, and a pair of weekend fireworks spectaculars.

The six-game series from Tuesday, April 18 through Sunday, April 23 will see the Trash Pandas battle the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are currently led by Manager Mike Guerrero, who previously was at the helm for the Brewers' Double-A affiliate when they were the Huntsville Stars from 2010-11. On the Biloxi roster is 19-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio, currently ranked as the number six prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com

New to the menu this week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Shucked Po Boy" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features a conecuh hot dog with remoulade, oysters, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet dinner each night. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. The Education Day game features Breakfast at the Ballpark. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ & Spuds buffet. Saturday is Pizza Madness before the homestand ends with Sunday brunch. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Josh Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, April 18 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Logan O'Hoppe Bobblehead Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of former Trash Pandas star and current Los Angeles Angels rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe, presented by Trustmark.

Utility Worker Night: Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will celebrate local utility workers with a special vehicle display near the Pepsi Gate and a pre-game parade around the warning track, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, April 19 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 9:30 a.m. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Education Day: As part of Education Day, Wednesday's game will begin at 11:05 a.m. with many local students scheduled to be in attendance for this one-of-a-kind field trip.

Business Person Special: The perfect lunch break can be spent at the ballpark. There are only three weekday day games on the 2023 Trash Pandas' schedule, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring the office out for a day you won't forget.

Note: Unlike most Wednesday home games, this game on April 19 will NOT be a Dog Day at Toyota Field and will NOT be an All You Can Eat Wednesday.

Thursday, April 20 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Raise The Roof T-Shirt Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a special Raise The Roof T-Shirt featuring Sprocket, presented by Storm Guard Roofing.

Ceremonial First Pitches: Longtime MLB veteran and World Series Champion with the Anaheim Angels and St. Louis Cardinals, David Eckstein, will be on hand to throw one of the ceremonial first pitches before the game. He will be joined in throwing the first pitch by his wife, Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe. Also throwing a ceremonial first pitch will be Bret Iwan, voice of Mickey Mouse. The first pitches are thanks to the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, April 21 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Halo Blue Uniforms: Friday will be the debut of the Trash Pandas' new Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. You can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Saturday, April 22 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by the Tennessee Valley Authority in honor of Earth Day.

Sunday, April 23 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Sprocket On The Move Bobblehead: 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a free bobblehead of Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket in his signature all-terrain vehicle, presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

