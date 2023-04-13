All-Around Attack Leads Trash Pandas to 13-3 Win

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas offense struck early and often, crushing everything the Birmingham Barons threw their way for a for a 13-3 victory on Thursday night at Regions Field in the third game of the six-game series.

Beginning the game against Barons starter Garrett Schoenle (L, 0-1), two walks and an infield single loaded the bases for the Trash Pandas. Orlando Martinez then opened the scoring with a two-run double off the left field wall. Schoenle wouldn't be able to escape the first, getting just two outs before the Barons turned to the bullpen.

In the second, Zach Neto got the inning started with a bunt that rolled off the third base bag for an infield hit. He then stole second and third before coming home on Tucker Flint's RBI double. Martinez followed with a triple over the head of Barons center fielder Yoelqui Cespedes, making it a 5-0 game and giving Martinez four RBI in two innings.

The Trash Pandas broke the game open for good in the top of the third. A single, a walk, and an error loaded the bases with nobody out against Barons reliever Vince Vannelle. Neto and Kyren Paris each kept the rally going with RBI singles to center. Edgar Quero did the same by clearing the bases with a double to deep center, bringing the Trash Pandas into double digits for the first time in 2023 at 10-0. In his second at-bat of the inning, Bryce Teodosio capped the scoring in the top of the third with an RBI double to right.

Staked to a lead from the first time he took the mound, Trash Pandas starter Mason Erla retired the side in order in the first and walked a runner in a scoreless second. The Barons got on the board by plating a single run in both the third and fourth, with Cespedes' solo home run bringing the score to 11-2 after four.

Barons designated hitter Tyler Osik took the mound in the fifth. Quero greeted him with a double and came around to score on an RBI ground out from Martinez to restore the 10-run lead at 12-2.

Erla (W, 1-0) ended his start with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless fifth. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts to earn his first victory of the season.

Aaron Whitefield drove in one more run for the Trash Pandas with an RBI fielder's choice in the eighth.

Brett Kerry was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen in the sixth was able to finish the game from there. In a rare four-inning save, Kerry (S, 2) allowed one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout to pick up his third career save.

By getting the start on Thursday, Martinez appeared in his 146th career game for the Trash Pandas, setting a new Rocket City record that was previously set by Torii Hunter Jr. with 145 games between 2021-22. The new franchise leader in games played led the way for the visitors offensively, going 2-for-4 with five RBI and two walks in the win.

Quero tied a career-high with four runs while going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two walks, and three RBI. Flint recorded three hits for the second straight night, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run. From the leadoff spot in the order, Neto went 2-for-5 with three runs, two stolen bases, and an RBI. All nine Rocket City starters reached base while eight of the nine scored at least one run.

The Trash Pandas (3-3) and Barons (2-4) meet again on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Regions Field. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

