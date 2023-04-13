Moritz, Robles Join M-Braves Roster, Burrows to Gwinnett, Tolman Released

Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves on Thursday. RHP Beau Burrows was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, LHP Domingo Robles was transferred to Mississippi from Gwinnett, and OF Andrew Moritz was reinstated from the 7-day Injured List. In addition, INF Mitchell Tolman was released by the organization on Wednesday.

Burrows, 26, made his Atlanta Braves organizational debut on Wednesday night in Chattanooga, tossing 3.1 shutout innings on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Atlanta signed Burrows as a minor league free agent on February 23.

Robles, 24, made two starts for Gwinnett, going 0-2 with a 9.39 ERA (8 ER/7.2 IP), three walks, and 11 strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native gave up just one run over 4.0 innings in this Gwinnett debut on April 6 at Norfolk but surrendered seven runs over 3.2 innings on Wednesday against Memphis.

Atlanta signed Robles as a minor league free agent on January 30 after spending the past two seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Originally Robles was signed by Pittsburgh in 2014.

Moritz, 26, played in 84 games for the M-Braves in 2022, bating .285 with two home runs, 34 RBI, and 16 doubles. He posted a team-high .360 on-base percentage. Moritz was named Southern League Player of the Week on September 12 after hitting homers in back-to-back games and finishing 9-for-18 over a six-game series in Biloxi.

The Charlotte, NC native played collegiately at UNC Greensboro and was drafted by Atlanta in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

Tolman, 28, appeared in three games for the M-Braves, going 2-for-11 with a run and RBI. He was signed by Atlanta on December 15, 2022.

The M-Braves continue their road series in Chattanooga on Thursday night at AT&T Field,with the first pitch at 6:15 pm CT. Coverage begins at 6:00 pm on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box.

