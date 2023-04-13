Shuckers, Blue Wahoos Split Doubleheader

Biloxi Shuckers' Noah Campbell in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Noah Campbell in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader at MGM Park on Thursday night. The Shuckers took game one thanks to a four-run sixth inning while the Blue Wahoos used a four-run fifth inning to take the nightcap. The split saw the Shuckers improve to 4-2 on the season.

In game one, the scoring started in the first when Nasim Nuñez smashed a solo shot to left to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead. They added another in the second after a triple from Victor Mesa Jr. and a groundout from Griffin Conine. In the fourth, they plated one off an RBI single from Will Banfield to make it 3-0.

The Shuckers offense started on the comeback trail with a two-run home run from Zavier Warren in the fourth that made it a 3-2 game. Pensacola added a run in the top of the fifth before the Shuckers offense exploded late.

Biloxi used a leadoff walk, a single and an RBI single from Noah Campbell to bridge the gap to 4-3. Right-handed hitter Freddy Zamora smashed a ball to the gap for a two-RBI double and was later brought home on an error to give the Shuckers a 6-4 lead. Abner Uribe closed it out with a scoreless ninth for the win.

Game two saw the Shuckers jump on Pensacola early with an RBI single from Wes Clarke, but Pensacola would score five over the next four innings to take a 5-1 lead. Three RBI singles and a sacrifice fly created the lead in the fifth. In the bottom half of the inning, Biloxi's Tyler Black lined a ball over the wall in left for a solo shot, his first hit at the Double-A level.

Pensacola scored their final run of the night in the seventh off their 10th extra-base hit of the day, a double to the wall in right-center, to make it 6-2.

Darrell Thompson (1-0) earned the win in game one, Abner Uribe notched his second save and Justin Evans (0-1) took the loss. Game two saw Josan Méndez (1-0) take the win while Adam Seminaris (0-1) took the loss.

The Shuckers are back at MGM Park on Friday for the first Fireworks Friday game of the year. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and can be viewed for free by all fans through MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, MLB.com, MLB Pipeline and the Milwaukee Brewers website.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

