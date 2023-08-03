Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: August 8-13

MADISON, Alabama - The 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas season is winding down, with only three homestands remaining at Toyota Field. The first homestand of the month of August features not one but TWO Space Nights, multiple giveaways, and a pair of fireworks shows.

The six-game series from Tuesday, August 8 through Sunday, August 13 will see the Trash Pandas battle the Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, for the first time this season.

New to the menu this week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Brave Dog" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features a Conecuh hot dog with Mississippi cheddar rice grits, catfish fish sticks, and pickled okra on a brioche bun. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. Wednesday night is Pizza Madness. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pasta Night before the homestand ends with Soul Food Sunday. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, August 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves - Space Night T-Shirt Giveaway

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Space Night 1: The Trash Pandas will celebrate their first Space Night with exhibits from NASA including an RS25 engine and inflatables, and more displays. UAH will be bringing their rover and rocket to display, and The Alabama Experience (ALEX) will be on hand with an interactive experience outside the Pepsi Gate.

Space Night T-Shirt Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas Space Night t-shirt upon arrival into Toyota Field, presented by Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, August 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves - Space Night Jersey Auction

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Space Night 2: For the second and final Space Night, the Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty space jerseys, and NASA will be on hand again with the RS25 engine and inflatables for fans to explore and enjoy.

Space Night Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Space themed jerseys for Wednesday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'space' to 76278 and by visiting space.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and the US Space and Rocket Center Education Foundation. Additionally, a team-signed jersey will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance on August 9. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

All You Can Eat Wednesday: Each Wednesday night game at Toyota Field will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Tickets will be specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks at Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive concession stands. The Bullpen Bar will also offer unlimited burgers, hot dogs and nachos. All You Can Eat food and beverages will be available until the seventh inning. All other concession stands at Toyota Field will be open as normal, with food and drinks on hand for purchase.

Tito's Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Rocket City Rescue. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $3, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Thursday, August 10 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves - Teddy Bear Drive & Bike Night

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Teddy Bear Drive: The Trash Pandas will be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for a Teddy Bear Drive, benefitting Bikers Against Bullies. Fans that donate upon entry to Toyota Field will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win autographed Trash Pandas memorabilia.

Bike Night: Enjoy a pre-game motorcycle parade around the field with a group. Tickets also include a discounted parking group option along with $2 in ballpark credit. Contact Emma Martin at 356-517-3761 or email emartin@trashpandasbaseball.com to learn more.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, August 11 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves - Cooler Bag Giveaway & Fireworks

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Cooler Bag Giveaway: Upon entry, 1,500 fans will receive a Trash Pandas Cooler Bag, presented by Alabama 811.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by Alabama 811.

Saturday, August 12 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves - Saturday Night Fireworks

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by AVID Hotel.

Sunday, August 13 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves - Youth Replica Jersey Giveaway

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Youth Replica Jersey Giveaway: 1,000 kids ages 17 and younger will receive a special Trash Pandas youth replica jersey, presented by Wicks Family Foundation.

School Supplies Drive: With school back in session, the Trash Pandas will be hosting a School Supplies Drive at Sunday's game, benefitting Free2Teach. Fans that donate school supplies (notebooks, pens and pencils, markers, crayons, folders, and more) upon entry to Toyota Field will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win autographed Trash Pandas memorabilia.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

