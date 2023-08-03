Barons Drop Game 1 of Doubleheader

The Birmingham Barons dropped game one of Wednesday's doubleheader against Rocket City by a score of 9-7.

The seven-inning game, which eventually went to an extra eighth inning, began with solid defense and pitching. Barons' starter RHP Jonathan Cannon orchestrated two straight 1-2-3 innings to begin the game, notching a strikeout in the second inning. Rocket City's starter RHP Jake Lee followed in the footsteps of Cannon, posting two straight 1-2-3 innings to begin the game.

Cannon added a strikeout to his total in the third inning. Yoelqui Cespedes claimed the first hit of the game for either team via a single in the bottom of the third inning.

Cannon returned to the mound in the fourth inning and allowed the first run of the game, giving Rocket City a 1-0 lead. The Barons failed to even the odds in the bottom of the inning, ensuring a Trash Pandas lead at the beginning of the fifth inning.

The top of the fifth inning resulted in two more strikeouts for Jonathan Cannon. Jake Lee continued his impressive start with another 1-2-3 inning to keep the Barons scoreless in the bottom of the inning.

LHP Garrett Schoenle relieved Cannon at the top of the sixth inning. Schoenle, who has spent most of the 2022 season as a starter, wasted no time as he recorded two early strikeouts to keep Rocket City at bay. The bottom of the sixth finally brought the Barons a few runs. Birmingham initially got on the board thanks to two walks with bases loaded, claiming their first lead of the game. Top prospect Bryan Ramos then ignited the crowd and team with a grand slam over centerfield, notching a 6-1 lead for Birmingham.

Schoenle took the mound again in the seventh inning, attempting to capitalize on momentum built in the previous inning. The lefty quickly struck out the leadoff batter. Schoenle then allowed a two-run home run, bringing Rocket City within three runs of a tied ball game. With one out remaining in the inning and a 3-2 count, Rocket City's Kyren Paris knocked a seemingly-ordinary fly ball to center field. A misjudgment by Birmingham centerfielder Terrell Tatum resulted in a three-run inside-the-park home run to tie the game at 6-6. After a swift third out, the game entered extra innings.

RHP Yoelvin Silven relieved Schoenle at the top of the eighth inning. Rocket City built on their strong seventh inning and managed a three-run home run to claim their first lead since the sixth inning. The Barons battled in the bottom of the eighth as Edgar Quero scored Jose Rodriguez on a sac-fly to bring the game within two, but the comeback was denied as Rocket City clinched a 9-7 victory over Birmingham.

