Misiorowski Strikes Out Eighth, Shuckers Beat Blue Wahoos, 7-4

August 3, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

PENSACOLA, FL - Behind eight strikeouts from Top-100 prospect Jacob Misiorowski, the Biloxi Shuckers (52-46, 19-11) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (58-40, 17-13), 7-4 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night. Misiorowski tied his season-high in innings pitched and recorded seven of his final nine outs via strikeout.

The Blue Wahoos scored early with a lead-off solo home run from Victor Mesa Jr. in the second. After Griffin Conine walked and moved to second on a wild pitch, Bennett Hostetler drove him in three batters later, giving Pensacola a 2-0 lead.

The Shuckers, however, fought back in the third with one out. After Blue Wahoos' starter Luis Palacios retired seven of the first eight batters, the Shuckers got their first baserunner with a single from Felix Valerio. Lamar Sparks then drove Valerio in with a 101 MPH double to right, and Jackson Chourio tied the game at two with a single to center. The next batter, Isaac Collins drove a 405-foot home run to left-center, giving Biloxi a 4-2 lead. Wes Clarke then tagged his fourth home run over his last six at-bats, a 411-foot shot into the Pensacola Bay, extending the lead to three. The back-to-back home runs marked Biloxi's fourth game out of the last five with multiple homers.

With Biloxi up, 5-2, Misiorowski dominated. He struck out the side in order in the third, ending each at-bat with a high-80s slider. In the fourth, he struck out the final two batters of the inning, and struck out the first two in the fifth. After back-to-back singles, Ethan Murray made a full-extension grab to snag a 105 MPH line drive to third, finishing out Misiorowski's longest Double-A outing.

Pensacola fought back with a solo shot from Mesa Jr. and an RBI single from Hostetler in the sixth, but the Shuckers got the runs back over the next two innings. Sparks scored on an errant throw to first after a dropped third strike in the seventh and Murray drove in the Shuckers' final run of the night with an RBI double to left in the eighth.

In the ninth, Cam Robinson struck out the first two batters and induced a flyout to left, earning his team-best eighth season of the year. Misiorowski (1-0) earned the win while Palacios (7-4) took the loss. The Shuckers have a chance to clinch at least a series split with a win on Friday night. Carlos Rodriguez, who today was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for July, is set to start for Biloxi against lefty Jonathan Bermudez.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.