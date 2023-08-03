Carlos Rodriguez Named Southern League Pitcher of the Month

BILOXI, MS - Today, Minor League Baseball announced that right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for July. Rodriguez becomes the first Shuckers' player in 2023 to take home a Southern League monthly award and earns the first monthly honor of his career. Rodriguez is also the first starting pitcher in Shuckers' franchise history to be honored with a Southern League monthly award since Brandon Woodruff was named the Southern League Player of the Month in July 2016.

Over four starts in July, Rodriguez allowed two earned runs over 20 innings, a 0.98 ERA. He held opponents to a .152 average and allowed one run or less in all four starts.

Entering today, Rodriguez leads all Double-A pitchers by limiting opponents to a .181 average, is second with a 2.64 ERA and is eighth with 114 strikeouts. The 21-year-old was named the 2022 Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year after a 3.01 ERA across 20 starts in his first professional season.

Rodriguez was selected by the Brewers in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florida Southwestern State College.

