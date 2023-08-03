Barons Lose Close One in Game 2 of Doubleheader

Birmingham falls to Rocket City in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader in a 3-2 loss.

Barons newcomer RHP Chase Plymell started the game for Birmingham. Plymell started hot, striking out three Trash Pandas while also allowing a run. Rocket City turned to LHP Jack Dashwood to begin the game. Dashwood held the Barons scoreless to preserve the lead.

Plymell remained for the second inning, orchestrating a scoreless inning. The Barons' offense came alive in the bottom of the inning as Alsander Womack recorded a single, followed by Luis Mieses knocking a two-run home run for the lead.

RHP Jared Kelley relieved Plymell at the top of the third inning. Kelley recorded a strikeout, but also allowed a run to tie the game. The Barons offense began to stumble, going scoreless for the rest of the game.

Kelley struck out another Trash Panda in the fourth inning, but also let up his second run of the game.

Kelley recorded one more strikeout in the fifth inning before being relieved by RHP Jeremiah Burke at the top of the sixth inning. Burke struck out one in the sixth inning and recorded a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh, but the Barons could not manage a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Birmingham seeks to end their 12-game losing streak on Thursday night.

