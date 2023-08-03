Lugbauer Homers Twice in 6-5 Loss to Biscuits

Mississippi Braves Drew Lugbauer at bat

PEARL, MS - Drew Lugbauer recorded his second career two-homer game and finished a triple shy of the cycle, but the Mississippi Braves (44-54, 11-19) lost 6-5 to the Montgomery Biscuits (52-47, 16-14) on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

Lugbauer finished 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk and three RBI. The M-Braves have lost nine of their last 10 one-run games. Montgomery scored the final three runs of the game and held the M-Braves scoreless over the final four innings. The M-Braves racked up 13 hits to the Biscuits 12.

Lugbauer got started right away in the first inning. The first baseman smashed a center-cut fastball out to right field to make it 2-0. The homer exited Lugbauer's bat at 113 miles per hour.

In his first start for the M-Braves, Nick Margevicius allowed three runs over five innings. The left-hander mostly cruised through his start outside of the third inning where he allowed four doubles and three runs, all with two outs. The 27-year-old retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced. Margevicius was transferred to the M-Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

After falling behind 3-2 in the fourth, the M-Braves took the lead right back. Cade Bunnell doubled off the wall in right field to lead off the fourth, and Cal Conley immediately followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners. Javier Valdes scored the tying run with a single, and Tyler Tolve's sacrifice fly to center field put the M-Braves back in front by a score of 4-3. Conley just beat the throw to the plate on the play.

Conley extended his hitting streak to six games, going 2-for-4 with two singles and a walk. The infielder has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games. Tolve went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Lugbauer extended the lead to 5-3 with a solo blast to center. Just like his first home run, the ball was crushed off the bat at 110 miles per hour. Lugbauer recorded his second career two-homer game, a feat he achieved at Biloxi on September 7, 2022.

Evan Edwards hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 5-5 in the sixth, and Montgomery scored a run in the eighth to take a 6-5 lead. The M-Braves put two runners on in the eighth but failed to bring one in.

Conley singled to get on base in the ninth, but Emmanuel Mejia earned his fifth save by retiring three of four batters in the inning.

The fifth game of the series is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (1-0, 0.00) will make the start Mississippi while (2-3, 2.98) will start for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

