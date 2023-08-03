Mesa's Multi-Homer Game Not Enough in 7-4 Loss

August 3, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Victor Mesa Jr. at bat

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Victor Mesa Jr. at bat

Pensacola, Fla. - One out into the third inning, the Blue Wahoos' lefthander Luis Palacios was repeating his past two stellar outings.

The next five Biloxi Shuckers batters, however, changed the script and the game.

The top of their order ignited for five runs off Palacios in that sequence, including back-to-back homers, that led to Biloxi's 7-4 win Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It continued Biloxi's power brigade that has now produced 146 runs since mid-July's season resumption - the most scored by any team in Minor League Baseball. The Milwaukee Brewers affiliate is 14-4 during this stretch.

Palacios, who had allowed just one unearned run on six hits in his past two starts, retired seven of the first eight batters he faced Thursday. But a one-out single against No. 9 hitter Felix Valerio was followed by a double, a run-scoring single, then a two-run homer by Isaac Collins and solo shot by Wes Clarke. For Clarke, this was his ninth homer since July 1 and fourth of the series.

The Blue Wahoos took a 2-0 lead in the second when Victor Mesa Jr. led off with the first of his two home runs Thursday. Bennett Hostetler then drove home Griffin Conine with a single.

Mesa repeated the leadoff feat in the sixth inning with his blast over the center field wall, which became the first multi-homer game of his career. He finished 3-for-4 with two RBI. Conine then reached on a hit batter and scored on Hostetler's second RBI single, cutting Biloxi's lead to 5-4.

But an errant throw by Hostetler after a seventh-inning strikeout against Shuckers star Jackson Chourio resulted in teammate Lamar Sparks scoring after he was headed for second on the play.

The Blue Wahoos had just one hit in the final three innings.

Pregame activities Thursday included the Jay High marching band, which performed the National Anthem and played outside the stadium before the game. The Jay High cheerleading squads were also part of pregame performances as part of the annual Jay High Spirit Night.

Jay baseball coach Duane Raley threw out a ceremonial first pitch and was among the athletic staff attending the game.

The Blue Wahoos homestand now shifts Friday to the weekend with Giveaway Friday and Star Wars Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos lunchbox courtesy of sponsor Columbia Southern University. This is the last weekend before area schools reopen across the Pensacola region.

There will be Star Wars characters and themed activities related to Star Wars. In addition, the Blue Wahoos will have a variety of baseball and sports memorabilia to be auctioned during the game. All proceeds from the auction will go toward the childhood Early Learning/Early Brain Development founded by the Studer Community Institute.

On the mound Friday for the Blue Wahoos will be lefthander Jonathan Bermúdez (2-3, 5.06) going against Biloxi's top pitcher Carlos Rodriguez (6-3, 2.64).

Pregame activities will begin at 6:15 p.m., including ceremonial first pitches and special guest introductions. The official first pitch of the game will be at 6:35 p.m.

The game will be available through a video broadcast on WFGX MyTV 35, and through an audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

