Trash Pandas Fall 7-5 to Braves in Series Opener

June 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas played from behind but couldn't mount a lead in a 7-5 loss Thursday night in what was each teams first game since Sunday.

Rocket City drove in the first run in the second as a groundout from infielder Sam Brown brought home outfielder Tucker Flint.

The Braves responded in the next half inning against Trash Pandas starting pitcher Sam Bachman, who was assigned to Rocket City on an MLB rehab start. Catcher Tyler Tolve doubled in a run to tie the game before outfielder Geraldo Quintero hit a three-run home run one batter later.

Neither side would find the scoreboard until the sixth when Trash Pandas designated hitter Eric Wagaman launched a solo shot off the batter's eye to get Rocket City within two.

The Braves got the run back in the bottom half as former Los Angeles infielder David Fletcher drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Rocket City rallied in the seventh as outfielder Nelson Rada singled home a run. Two batters later, outfielder Orlando Martinez tied the game with a two-run single to knot the game at five apiece.

With the go-ahead run at second and two out, the Trash Pandas were silenced by Braves reliever Hayden Harris (W, 2-1) who got a groundout from Wagaman to end the inning.

Mississippi broke the tie in the bottom-half as a passed ball from Trash Pandas reliever Aaron Hernandez (L, 0-1) scored a run and put the Braves ahead. Mississippi added on with another double from Tolve later in the inning to make the score 7-5 Braves.

The Trash Pandas had a runner in scoring position in the ninth but were unable to stage a late comeback. Braves stopper Domingo Gonzalez picked up his sixth save of the season, giving the Braves game one in a five-game series.

The two teams will meet again on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Drew Parrish (MIS)

