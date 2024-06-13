Kevin Abel Throws Six Strong Shutout Innings in 6-1 Win

Lookouts' starting pitcher Kevin Abel was lights out in the Lookouts 6-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits. In the win, the righthander only allowed five hits in six shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Tonight's contest started with two straight scoreless innings before Austin Hendrick broke the stalemate with his third home run of the season. With one out in the fifth Quincy McAfee singled and scored on a Ruben Ibarra double. Ivan Johnson then smacked an RBI double of his own and scored on a Daniel Vellojin RBI single.

Montgomery finally got on the board in the eighth on a Tanner Murray single. The Biscuits went on to load the bases, but Stevie Branche closed out the game to earn his first save of the year. In the win four Lookouts players finished with two hits including Ruben Ibarra. The first baseman is now hitting .302 on the season.

Tomorrow is the start of Negro League Appreciation Weekend at AT&T Field. The Lookouts will be taking the field as the Chattanooga Choo-Choo's for Friday and Saturday's contests. First pitch for Fireworks Friday is at 7:15 p.m.

