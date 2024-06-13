Barons Get 4-3 Win against Pensacola

June 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Jacob Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 4-3 win against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 2,814 at Regions Field on Wednesday afternoon. Recent call-up Tyler Schweitzer (1-0, 1.29) pitched seven solid innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, and one walk with eight strikeouts.

The Barons trailed for much of the game, but they scored three innings in the seventh inning to take a 4-1 lead, and the bullpen had to hold on at the end for the 4-3 win. Eric Adlter came in the ninth after Pensacola scored two runs and recorded his second save of the season.

Pensacola (32-26) scored first in the game and at the top of the second on a very unusual play. While Nathan Martorella stole second base, a wild pitch by Schweitzer scored Jacob Berry from third base, and the Blue Wahoos took the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jacob Burke doubled down the left field line, Terrell Tatum moved Burke to third base on a ground out to second base, and Gonzalez doubled down the right field line for a double, scoring Burke and the Barons tied the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alsander Womack walked steals second base, Jacob Burke walked and Tatum moved the runners to third and second on an infield out. A passed ball by the Blue Wahoos scored Womack, and a single by Gonzalez scored Burke. Gonzalez steals second base, and Brooks Baldwin's RBI single scores Gonzalez and the Barons led 4-1. In the top of the ninth inning, McIntosh's two-run home run brought Pensacola just down a run, but that was all they could do in the ninth inning.

Gonzalez's two RBIs and Baldwin's RBI were key hits for the Barons. The Barons had other opportunities to score earlier in the game but couldn't get the big hit they needed for more runs. Andrew Dalquest pitched a perfect eighth inning for his fourth hold of the season. Up next for the Barons, game three of the six-game series continues with Pensacola on Thirsty Thursday at 7:00 p.m. as LHP Jake Eder (2-2, 4.55) takes the mound for the Barons.

