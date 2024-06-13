Martinez Jr. Plays Hero, Shuckers Defeat Smokies in 11

June 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers celebrate win

BILOXI, MS - In a game where the Biloxi Shuckers (24-35) trailed at three separate points, they battled back from each and defeated the Tennessee Smokies (35-25), 4-3, in 11 innings at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. Ernesto Martinez Jr. legged out a fielder's choice in the 11 th, bringing home Darrien Miller from third, for his second walk-off of the season.

In the first, the Smokies struck first on an RBI single from Moises Ballesteros, making it 1-0. The Shuckers, however, tied it up at one in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run to left from Brock Wilken, his fifth home run of the year. In the fifth, Ballesteros helped the Smokies retake the lead with an RBI single, making it 2-1. Lamar Sparks tied the game at two in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff home run to left.

Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, TJ Shook tossed four scoreless innings with three strikeouts, holding the game at two. In the 10 th, the Smokies retook the lead for the third time on the night in a wild pitch that scored James Triantos, making it 3-2. Down to two outs in the bottom of the inning, Carlos Rodriguez recorded his fourth hit of the game, an RBI single to right that scored Ernesto Martinez Jr. from second.

In the 11 th, Blake Holub retired the Smokies in order with two strikeouts and a flyout. In the bottom of the 11 th, the Shuckers loaded the bases with no one out after a single from Darrien Miller and an intentional walk to Eric Brown Jr. After a fielder's choice retired Brock Wilken at home, Martinez Jr. beat out a throw to first, scoring Miller and giving Biloxi a 4-3 win. Holub (1-1) earned the win while Dalton Moats (0-1) took the loss for Tennessee.

Each of the top four in the Shuckers' order recorded multiple hits, including Carlos Rodriguez (4-for-5), Mike Boeve (2-for-5), Brock Wilken (2-for-5) and Darrien Miller (2-for-5). The four combined to go 10-for-20, including a home run and two RBI.

The Shuckers continue the series on Friday at Keesler Federal Park at 6:35 p.m. Bradley Blalock (3-1, 3.83) is set to start for Biloxi against former Shuckers hurler Trey Supak (2-1, 2.93). Supak, the former 2019 Southern League All-Star, is set to make his first start in Biloxi since July 16, 2019, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Fans can join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday. Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. It's also Shuck Cancer Night with a jersey auction for the game-worn and signed jersey with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The Shuckers will wear specialty "Shuck Cancer" jerseys designed by local artist Julia Reyes. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Southern League Stories from June 13, 2024

