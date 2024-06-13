Montgomery Falls to Chattanooga, 6-1

June 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' Antonio Menendez in action

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits' Antonio Menendez in action(Montgomery Biscuits)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (33-27) fell 6-1 to the Chattanooga Lookouts (17-43) on Thursday night at AT&T Field.

In his 12th start of the season, Ben Peoples grinded through three innings. He gave up a solo homer in the third for the first run of the game, and the Lookouts never surrendered the lead.

Antonio Menendez struck out three in two scoreless innings and looked very sharp out of the bullpen. He lowered to a 3.51 ERA in 25 2/3 innings.

Tanner Murray brought in Montgomery's lone run in the eighth on a line drive to right field. He finished 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI. The Biscuits had chances down the stretch, failing to capitalize with the bases loaded in the sixth and the eighth.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at AT&T Field. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Thomas Farr is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

