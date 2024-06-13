McIntosh, Berry Lead Wahoos into First Place with 7-1 Win

June 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Birmingham Barons 7-1 on Thursday night, moving into first place in the South Division of the Southern League with nine games to play in the first half.

Paul McIntosh broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning home run, his second in as many games, against former teammate Jake Eder (L, 2-3). Jacob Berry provided insurance with a three-run double in the eighth to support a four-man pitching effort that limited the Barons to just one run on three hits.

After a 6-1 win for the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Montgomery Biscuits, the Blue Wahoos lead the Biscuits by 0.5 games in the first half South Division race.

Making his first professional start since 2021, Pensacola's Adam Laskey was outstanding with 4.2 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball. Eder matched him zero for zero, setting a new season high with 10 strikeouts until McIntosh put the Blue Wahoos ahead 1-0 with a line drive homer in the top of the sixth.

Reliever Chandler Jozwiak (W, 2-3) snuffed out a Birmingham rally in the sixth, and the Blue Wahoos added on in the eighth with an RBI single from Joe Mack and a three-run double from Berry. Jakob Marsee notched an RBI double of his own in the ninth, providing more cushion for Pensacola relievers Raffi Vizcaíno and Dale Stanavich to complete the three-hitter.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Friday. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with a live broadcast beginning at 6:55 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app. Fans can watch Birmingham's video broadcast through Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

