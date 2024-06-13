Shuckers Place INF Ethan Murray on 7-Day Injured List

June 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Ethan Murray has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to June 12, 2024. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 27 players.

Murray has appeared in 52 of Biloxi's 58 games in 2024, including 27 consecutive games to begin the season.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.