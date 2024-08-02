Trash Pandas Add Left-Handed Pitcher Samuel Aldegheri To Active Roster

August 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have assigned left-handed pitcher Samuel Aldegheri to the Rocket City Trash Pandas following Saturday's trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Aldegheri is slated to start for the Trash Pandas on Sunday.

The Trash Pandas roster is now at 28 players.

Aldegheri was traded alongside pitcher George Klassen for Angels closer Carlos Estévez. Following the trade. Aldegheri was named the Angels No. 8 prospect. He is now one of seven Angels top 30 prospects on the Trash Pandas active roster joining pitchers Caden Dana, Jack Kochanowicz, Victor Mederos and Camden Minacci along with infielder Denzer Guzman and outfielder Nelson Rada. The Verona, Italy native is in his fourth professional season and after compiling a 6-5 record with a 3.18 ERA at High-A Jersey Shore, Aldegheri earned a promotion to Double-A Reading on July 9.

Aldegheri made two starts with the Fightin Phils, allowing four earned runs in 10 innings pitched while striking out 14 batters.

The Phillies signed Aldegheri as a minor league free agent in July of 2019 after he spent two seasons with Parma Clima Baseball in Italian Serie A1. Aldegheri is attempting to become the first Italian-born pitcher in the MLB since 1950.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - August 2, 2024

LHP Samuel Aldegheri assigned to Double-A Rocket City retroactive to July 27 from Philadelphia Phillies organization

Rocket City Trash Pandas Active Roster - 28 Active Players

