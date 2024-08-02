Shuckers, Ground Zero Announces Tickets on Sale Now for Grand Slam Jam

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Ground Zero Blues Club Biloxi have announced today that tickets are now available for the 2024 Grand Slam Jam, an all-day music festival on Saturday, October 5 at Keesler Federal Park. Artists scheduled to appear include country and blues acts such as Chapel Hart, Tab Benoit, Tim Dugger, Taj Farrant, Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Bonerama, Leilani Kilgore and Amanda Shaw. Tickets begin at $65 for the festival, which will run from noon until 10 p.m. and can be purchased online HERE or the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office.

"We're so excited to partner with Ground Zero and turn our ballpark into a music venue to kick off Cruisin' the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "This is an incredible way to showcase our ballpark to music fans from across the country and fans can hear several outstanding acts."

Chapel Hart is a country music vocal group from Poplarville, Mississippi that rose to fame while finishing fifth on the 17th season of America's Got Talent in 2022 and are well known for their hit song "You Can Have Him Jolene", an answer song to Dolly Parton's "Jolene".

Tab Benoit, hailing from Houma, Louisiana, is a blues guitarist, musician and singer who has received such honors as being a two-time winner of the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year and has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tim Dugger is a Curb Records country music recording artist and Alabama native who recently appeared on stage at the Grand Ole Opry and is currently working on his debut album after becoming a popular artist along the NASCAR circuit.

Taj Farrant is a 15-year-old Australian prodigy as a guitarist whose presence has grown fast after being featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Australia's Got Talent and has shared the stage with world-class artists such as Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas.

Rockin' Dopsie Jr. is celebrated as one of New Orleans' greatest entertainers. He continues the Zydeco tradition forged by his father (accordionist Rockin' Dopsie) and his legendary band, The Twisters. Having played with Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Beyoncé and more, and featured in the 2024 film, "Roadhouse," Dopsie Jr. and his band continue sharing the joy of Zydeco with a soul-stirring, body-moving album led by the powerful vocals and singular washboard stylings of David Rockin' Dopsie Jr.

Bonerama is a brass funk rock band from New Orleans formed in 1998. The band has taken the best elements of rock, soul, fusion, pop, jazz, funk, brass, gospel and blues to forge its unique sound. Currently comprised of Mark Mullins (founding member, trombone, electric trombone and lead vocals), Greg Hicks (trombone and vocals), Chris Butcher (trombone), Bert Cotton (guitar), Matt Perrine (sousaphone) and Eric Bolivar (drums), Bonerama is one of the funkiest and most unique bands to ever come out of New Orleans.

Leilani Kilgore serves aggressive hard-hitting rock with a touch of meaningful blues and fearlessly honest emotional expression as a Nashville transplant from the West Coast. Her variety of sound and electric performance has earned her headlining slots on legendary stages such as the Sturgis Buffalo Chip main stage and Summerfest, and placed her as the opener for renowned acts like Buddy Guy, Lita Ford, 38 Special, Limp Bizkit, and The Dead Daisies.

Amanda Shaw is an American Cajun fiddler and singer from Mandeville, Louisiana. She released her first album, Little Black Dog, in 2001 at the age of 11. Five albums later, she regularly performs in and around New Orleans and the Northshore with her band, The Cute Guys, and appears annually at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

"We're excited to collaborate with the Biloxi Shuckers for what we hope will be an annual celebration of downtown Biloxi's revival," Ground Zero Blues Club Co-Owner Lee Young said. "We hope this will become Biloxi's version of Jazz Fest and Rock the South. We're looking forward to the community participation."

Two stages will be set up for the event, one located at first base and one at third base. Performances will alternate between each stage. Seating for the festival will be General Admission in sections 100-112 between 1st base and 3rd base at the ballpark, with the option for standing-room space on the field in front of the stages on the first and third-base sides. GA Floor Tickets on the field begin at $80. Tickets are also available for a premium experience for $150 in the Kloud7 Skybox, which includes indoor/outdoor access along with food and beverages throughout the day. All fans can experience the Corona Premier Tiki Bar and all kids can enjoy Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge during the festival. VIP packages and partnership opportunities are currently available through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department, which can be contacted at (228) 233-3465.

Military and first responder tickets begin at a discounted price of $58 for the seating bowl and at $72 for the field. Seniors and kids tickets are currently discounted for $61. Kids 12 and under get in free and will need to go to the Shuckers Box Office and receive a GA ticket prior to entry.

"We're excited to be able to bring the inaugural Grand Slam Jam to Biloxi," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "We have a fantastic lineup of artists, in such a great venue, and two great organizations teaming up to put it all together. Keesler Federal Park, right on the beach, with great October weather, kicking off Cruisin' the Coast. It's definitely an event you need to be at."

A complete schedule of the acts will be available at a later date.

